Leicester City v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Caglar Soyuncu faces several weeks on the sidelines for Leicester because of an abductor injury

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's £31.8m signing Wesley Fofana is in contention to make his debut, with Caglar Soyuncu ruled out because of a muscle strain.

Jonny Evans and Jamie Vardy are doubts due to respective abdominal and calf issues but James Maddison is available.

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith is likely to name the same starting XI that dismantled Liverpool 7-2 before the international break.

Keinan Davis has been nursing a minor calf injury but is expected to be fit.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa have won three out of three league games but it might all come crashing down this weekend.

Leicester were taken apart by West Ham last time out, but I'd expect them to be back on it on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Afrobeat star Rema

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are on a five-match unbeaten league run in this fixture, winning four of them.

Aston Villa's solitary victory in their past 15 top-flight away games against Leicester was by 5-0 in January 2004.

Villa's only win in the six most recent meetings in all competitions came courtesy of Trezeguet's 93rd-minute goal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Villa Park in January this year.

Leicester City

The Foxes could win four of their opening five matches in a top-flight season for the first time.

They have scored 12 goals so far and last registered more after five matches of a top-flight campaign in 1963-64.

Leicester have conceded two goals or more in six of their past eight Premier League matches, keeping a clean sheet in the other two.

Brendan Rodgers has lost consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time since a run of three defeats in October 2012 when he was Liverpool manager.

Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his four most recent Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, including a brace home and away last season.

Jonny Evans is one shy of 300 Premier League appearances.

Aston Villa