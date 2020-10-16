Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gareth Bale has overcome a knee injury and is likely to feature for Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Gareth Bale will probably make his first Tottenham appearance since 2013 on Sunday, according to Jose Mourinho.

Fellow new signing Carlos Vinicius will be on the bench, but Eric Dier is a fitness doubt and Giovani Lo Celso and Japhet Tanganga miss out.

West Ham have manager David Moyes back in the dugout and defender Issa Diop available again, with both of them having recovered from Covid-19.

Ryan Fredericks and Arthur Masuaku are expected to be fit and involved.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have won both games while their manager David Moyes has been in isolation recovering from coronavirus, but he will be back in the dugout for this one.

We might get a first look at Gareth Bale in action for Tottenham too, but they have been doing pretty well without him to be honest.

I'm going for a Spurs win, whether Bale features or not.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham could win three consecutive Premier League games against West Ham for the first time since a run of five between March 2008 and December 2009.

Spurs have won four of the past five meetings in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five and drawing two.

They have scored 13 goals in their past two matches in all competitions.

Harry Kane has scored six goals in his six Premier League home appearances against West Ham.

Kane has been involved in nine league goals this season (three goals, six assists) and eight goals in 12 matches for club and country since the start of September.

Jose Mourinho has never lost a game against David Moyes, winning nine and drawing five of their 14 meetings in all competitions.

West Ham United