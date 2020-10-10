Last updated on .From the section Scottish

French top-flight side Nice are interested in a move for Celtic forward Ryan Christie. (Sun) external-link

And Christie is in no hurry to agree a new deal at Celtic, who are keen for the Scotland international to extend his contract which has 21 months to run. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Former Rangers star Peter Lovenkrands says Ibrox winger Ryan Kent is the best player in Scotland, and backed him to torment Celtic in Saturday's Old Firm derby. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is not "far away" from a Scotland call-up, said Easter Road head coach Jack Ross after the striker took his goal tally to seven in 10 games this season with the winner at Cove Rangers on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Callum McGregor has backed Celtic team-mate Leigh Griffiths to earn a Scotland recall for next month's Euro play-off in Serbia - if he proves his fitness. (Sun) external-link

Celtic's hopes of keeping Mohamed Elyounoussi beyond his second loan spell have suffered a blow with Southampton prepared to give him another chance to prove himself in the Premier League. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Dundee United lacked desire and aggression in their League Cup defeat to third-tier Peterhead, says Tannadice boss Micky Mellon. (Courier) external-link