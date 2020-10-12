David Weir's choices are a mixture of Rangers and Everton team-mates

David Weir had a distinguished career at Falkirk, Hearts, Everton and Rangers - and won 69 caps for Scotland.

And that made picking his greatest team-mates XI tough, with some big names, such as Jim Leighton, Andy Goram and Phil Neville, missing out.

Weir told BBC Scotland's Sportound who would have made his dream XI, what changes he would make if he had picked himself and which player has centre-halves terrified in the tunnel before a game.

Allan McGregor: I was lucky to play with so many top goalkeepers. Leightons and Gorams and Nigel Martins - they're top, top goalkeepers. But Allan McGregor purely because, if you could pick one goalkeeper to make a save if your life was dependant on it, he's just that type of guy. He rose to the occasion, he loves the big games, he's a winner. When you were lining up for big games and you turned around and he was behind you, you always felt you had a chance.

Alan Hutton: He was a Rolls Royce, particular in my time at Rangers. He had all the attributes of a modern day full-back. I like the fact he went to different clubs and did well. That's important for players to have the challenge of different dressing-rooms and leagues. That's the mark of a good player. It gives you a variation and different challenges.

Joleon Lescott: He was primarily a centre-half, but in his early days, he played a lot at left-back. He was built like a centre-back, but he also had all the attributes of a full-back. He could get forward, he was quick, he had good quality with his passing and had a degree of aggression in him as well. He could play for anyone in that position. He could have fitted in a number of roles.

If I was picking a centre-half partnership with me in it, I would probably pick Alan Stubbs as me and him had the best partnership. John Hughes was close to being in - he was a real warrior and a real competitor. Gary Caldwell was underrated. Dave Watson was another one.

Richard Gough: An unbelievable player. He was 37/38 at the time, that helped me in my career getting the experience and seeing that he could play at that level at that age. I learned so much from him. Again, he could play at full-back too and could score goals. He's definitely in. He was probably the best Scottish centre-back of his generation in my opinion in terms of success and where he played.

Carlos Cuellar. I only played with him a short time, but he had a real consistency to his game and a real competitive nature. He settled really quickly and got what Rangers was all about, that you had to win every week. He trained really well, he got the dressing-room - some of the lads who come from abroad don't get it. He went and had a fantastic career and was successful at many clubs.

Paul Gascoigne: He wasn't at his best at Everton, but in some of the games he was unbelievable - and in training too. I couldn't not put him in my team, he was an icon, he was the best player in the world at a particular time. He was carrying England at times. I played against him and he won games for Rangers on his own it felt like.

Barry Ferguson: I played with him for Scotland then at Rangers, and played against him, and I never really knew how good he was until I went to Rangers. In training, he upset a lot of people by how competitive he was. He could do anything; he could defend, he could run, he could score, he could create. He was so talented. No disrespect to Birmingham or Blackburn, but I think he was worthy of a bigger stage.

Mikel Arteta: He was a great technician, left and right foot. Set-piece delivery was one of his biggest strengths. He caused problems for other teams due to his intelligence and he just had some really good attributes.

Nick Barmby: He's a player who went under the radar. His performances were eights, nines out of 10 every week. Could play in so many different positions, non-stop energy, made the team better. He had a real top career. He was a really underrated player.

Wayne Rooney: I still watch Rooney now at Derby and he's still playing at an unbelievable level. You could play Wayne in any position and his technique and his quality are just consistency really good. He has a real confidence in himself. He's definitely in the team.

Duncan Ferguson: Although his career was interrupted by injures, he could win a game on his own. On the pitch, he terrified centre-backs - some genuinely good centre-halves, you could see it in their eyes. Even in the tunnel, you would look across and see they didn't fancy it. He had a real love for Everton, which gave him more. Him and Rooney on their day at their peak would have been unstoppable.