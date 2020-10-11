Former Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry was appointed EFL chairman in September 2019

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has praised Liverpool and Manchester United for coming up with a plan he believes can protect the English football pyramid.

Parry is backing the controversial proposals, which include reducing the Premier League to 18 clubs and scrapping the EFL Cup.

In return, the EFL would get 25% of all future TV deals, which would be negotiated jointly, plus the £250m bail-out Parry has being demanding since May.

He is adamant those behind the plan will not be deterred, despite fierce opposition from the Premier League, government and fans' groups. Parry also says the Premier League could have come up with its own plan but has evidently failed to do so.

"This is two of our great clubs showing leadership and exercising responsibility," said Parry. "The message from Liverpool and Manchester United is that they do genuinely care about the pyramid.

"The Premier League could have come up with a plan like this at any time. How long has it taken to get a rescue package? Months.

"It was May when the government was saying we need the Premier League to step up to the plate. What's wrong with us talking about a plan that is demonstrably in the best interest of the pyramid and our clubs?

"We genuinely think that this is in the best interests of the game as a whole."

Parry accepts the proposals may take some time to gain general approval.

In a media conference on Sunday, as Parry was saying he could not see why the government would not back the proposals, a statement was being released by the government saying exactly the opposite.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it was "surprised and disappointed" by "backroom deals being cooked up".

"What they are saying doesn't make it a non-starter," said Parry. "The merit in this plan still shines through. It is about saving the pyramid. It is difficult to reconcile our thoughts with the government's but this won't deter us."

Apart from the Premier League executive's opposition, the obvious problem faced by those behind the plan is that they need 14 of the 20 current top-flight clubs to vote in favour.

Given the idea could see up to five clubs relegated in one season to reduce the size of the league to 18, it is easy to see half of the league being against the plan.

However, after speaking to some of the senior EFL clubs - many of whom have been in the Premier League - after news of the proposals first emerged, Parry feels there is a wider view that needs to be taken into account.

"I have been talking about need for a reset for considerable time," said Parry.

"I have highlighted various iniquities, including the problem of parachute payments, the massive disparity between what Premier League and EFL clubs receive in TV revenue and, right across leagues, the requirement for owner funding excess of £400m a year even without Covid.

"This plan is about removing the cliff edge and narrowing the gap in funding that has caused irrational behaviour.

"Aside from the six clubs who have been there all the time, 43 teams have played in the Premier League. By definition, 29 of them are with us in the EFL. This is not about us and them - or the 14 who are there at the moment.

"There may be some in the Championship who don't fancy the idea of an 18-team Premier League. But they are saying it is time to look at the greater good.

"We have not been used or coerced. Our clubs are hard-bitten. They are looking for hope and a brighter future for the game. This is about a structure that works for 25 years.

"If there's a degree of pain elsewhere, that is unfortunate. The only thing that matters is, is this the right thing to do? Is it a viable plan? Is it the right plan? I think it is and we are going to back it."