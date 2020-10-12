Liam Boyce missed an injury-time chance for Northern Ireland

So, the wait for a victory in the Nations League goes on for Northern Ireland.

Michael Gregoritsch's goal was the difference in Belfast as Austria eased past Ian Baraclough's side, who looked like they were still feeling the effects form Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Here are five things we noticed from a rather dull affair as supporters returned to Windsor Park to cheer on Baraclough's boys.

Bosnia hangover

After 120 minutes in the legs and the highs of Thursday night in Sarajevo, you could forgive Baraclough's men for struggling to get completely going from the off for this one.

It was a slow start, with NI not completely off the pace but half a yard away from their opponents, who dominated possession and should have been in front before Gregoritsch's opener.

However, unlike the games against Romania and Bosnia, Baraclough's men didn't really burst into life to look for a response and it is a game which will be forgotten in a hurry.

The NI boss had made changes in the build-up to the match and on the evidence from the Austria game, a few more switches are in store for Wednesday's trip to Norway.

Loud and clear

It wasn't quite the full Windsor Park experience. Let's face it it was never going to be, but the 600 members of the Green and White Army certainly made themselves heard loud and proud.

The usual repertoire of songs were on display, the sarcastic cheers after Christoph Baumgartner's two sitters were present and the roar when Northern Ireland pushed forward was trying to suck the ball into the goal at the Kop end.

The noise was especially evident in the dying moments, when Liam Boyce was inches away from grabbing an unlikely equaliser, and after the Norway disaster in September, the GAWA had been badly missed.

It's another step forward from the ghost town of the Norway game in September, but hopefully it sets a safe blueprint for more fans to come through the gates for the Slovakia decider next month.

600 supporters attended the game at Windsor Park after a ballot of season ticket holders

Dry spell

Kyle Lafferty's wait for an international goal goes on and by the time the next international window rolls around it will be four years since his goal against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying.

Despite the best efforts of Gavin Whyte and Jordan Jones, Lafferty didn't get the service he was after as Northern Ireland ended the match with just three attempts on goal - efforts from defenders Conor McLaughlin and Jonny Evans before Boyce's late chance.

The work rate and effort from Baraclough's four out and out strikers cannot be questioned, however since the start of 2016 they have only netted 15 times in 118 combined appearances.

Lafferty has four in 34 games, Washington has four in 25 caps, Boyce only has one in 23 matches and Magennis, although the most prolific, has just six in 36 games.

Finding the back of the net on a regular basis is a concern and Baraclough will be hoping his forward line can start firing for the Slovakia match.

Nations League blues

Northern Ireland are yet to pick up a win in the Nations League. Of course, the October matches were all about booking their spot in the Euro 2020 play-off decider, so in that case it is mission accomplished.

Thankfully, the final takes place before any Nations League games so Baraclough will be hoping his players' legs can stay fresh for that crucial encounter with Slovakia and you get the feeling NI will raise their game for that decider.

If we're being honest, the Austria game was a drab affair and after Thursday's performance, it won't cause Baraclough too many sleepless nights.

Although next up it's another meeting with Erling Haaland, who netted a hat-trick against Romania on Sunday, so the new boss may yet be having some nightmares before Wednesday.

The ever-versatile Stuart Dallas got a well-deserved rest in the second half

Super Stu

Stuart Dallas is the footballing equivalent of a swiss army knife. Full-back? Tick. Right wing? No problem. Centre midfield? Of course!

Baraclough tasked the Leeds United man to play in the centre of the park with Steven Davis and Paddy McNair, and the Cookstown Cafu certainly didn't look out of place, showcasing his trademark runs and ability on the ball before earning a well-deserved rest in the 73rd minute.

If Northern Ireland ever have a problem in goal then you can bet your bottom dollar that Dallas will have the gloves on before you could finish singing the chorus to Sweet Caroline.

He'll probably run from Windsor to Elland Road to report back to Marcelo Bielsa for Leeds duty too. What an engine, what a player.