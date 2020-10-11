Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Idah missed the Republic's games against Slovakia and Wales

Forward Adam Idah has rejoined the Republic of Ireland squad after missing the last two games due to a coronavirus issue.

Idah and Aaron Connolly were stood down from the Republic's Euro 2020 play-off defeat by Slovakia and Nations League draw with Wales after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Bratislava.

A further five players missed the Wales game in Dublin after one of them tested positive for the virus.

The HSE [Irish Health Service Executive] on Sunday confirmed the staff member's test in Bratislava had returned a "false positive".

John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O'Dowda and Alan Browne were set to start the draw with Wales but had to go into self-isolation after having been in close contact with another unnamed Republic squad member who tested positive for Covid-19.

Dara O'Shea, Jason Knight, Ryan Manning and Ronan Curtis have also been called up to Stephen Kenny's squad ahead of Wednesday's Nations League game away to Finland.

It is a first senior call-up for QPR midfielder Manning and Derby County's Knight, who both featured for Kenny's Republic under-21 side.

The Republic squad and backroom staff were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday night with the results due on Monday afternoon before they fly out to Helsinki on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).

Forwards: James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).