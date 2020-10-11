Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland have now won seven games in a row under manager Steve Clarke

Scotland have "suffered" for past defeats, but are now growing in confidence says manager Steve Clarke after they beat Slovakia in the Nations League.

Lyndon Dykes's goal keeps Scotland top of Group B2, extending their unbeaten run to seven games with the Scots just a win over Serbia away from Euro 2020.

Prior to the current sequence they lost four games to Belgium and Russia.

"We probably did get a bit down when we took those defeats," said Clarke.

"But we've built good momentum and hopefully by the end of October it can be eight.

"It takes a little bit of time to build confidence so that you can get clean sheets. We've started to do that, we've started to look more difficult to play against, which is great."

Clarke handed a debut to Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine as he made four changes from the win over Israel, which secured that play-off final with Serbia next month.

And the Scotland manager revealed with Liam Cooper injured and captain Andrew Robertson suspended for Wednesday's game with Czech Republic that he may look to bring in another defender as cover.

"I think it was a good performance from start to finish," said Clarke. "Our back three - Scott McTominay who supposedly can't play in central defence, was excellent. Declan Gallagher was excellent. And Andrew Considine on his debut at 33 years of age - he's waited a long time for it - he didn't let himself down tonight, he was really good.

"I think tonight you're looking round the team and you're struggling to find someone you can criticise."

'Hopefully I can get a hat-trick'

QPR striker Dykes believes the squad is only getting better, with the 25-year-old yet to taste defeat in his four appearances.

"I'm buzzing," said Dykes. "Seven games unbeaten, another clean sheet, another goal for myself, it was a great night.

"I feel at home, and really enjoying coming away and learning. I'm sure we've got a great future which I believe in.

"We're focused on the next game against Czech Republic. Hopefully we can get the three points and I can get a hat-trick.

"Since I've come in I think we're only getting better. We're getting more understanding with the players, we've got great depth, we made a few changes tonight and they didn't look out of place at all, and you've got boys coming off the bench that could be starting."