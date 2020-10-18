Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper will be assessed for a groin injury ahead of the visit of Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Deadline day signing Raphinha could make his Leeds debut, while Pablo Hernandez hopes to be involved for the first time since the opening weekend.

Captain Liam Cooper is a doubt because of a groin injury and Diego Llorente is out with a similar problem.

Wolves summer signing Fernando Marcal has recovered from a calf problem and is expected to play.

Fellow wing-back Jonny Otto is the only definite absentee for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have been a bit up and down so far and this will be another tough test for them.

Leeds were impressive again in their draw with Manchester City, and their attacking outlook is going to win them a lot of fans.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves could win four consecutive league meetings for the first time since a run of five between February 1958 and April 1960.

This is only the third Premier League encounter - the home side have won both previous games.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost just twice in 18 league games, winning 14 and drawing two.

They are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches, earning seven points.

Leeds had faced a Premier League-high 73 shots after the first four rounds of fixtures.

Patrick Bamford has been involved in four goals in his four league starts against Wolves, scoring three and setting up one.

Wolverhampton Wanderers