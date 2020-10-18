West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

TEAM NEWS
West Brom's new signing Karlan Grant could make his debut after his arrival from Huddersfield.
Callum Robinson is self isolating and fellow striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out with a broken wrist.
Burnley's Jay Rodriguez is fit again following an ankle injury but Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton remain out.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Johann Berg Gudmundsson were injured on international duty and will be assessed.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Burnley have lost all three of their league games and these are worrying times. They don't appear to have enough strength in depth in their squad.
West Brom have at least got a point on the board but I have a feeling Sean Dyche's side will dig in to make things difficult for the Baggies, and they could nick their first win. They need it.
Prediction: 0-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley's 2-1 victory in the most recent meeting at The Hawthorns in March 2018 ended a 10-match winless league run in this fixture.
- West Brom have scored in each of their past 25 fixtures against Burnley in all competitions, dating back to December 1969.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have conceded 13 league goals after four matches this season. The Premier League record for the most goals conceded in the opening five matches is 16 by Southampton in 1998-99.
- The Baggies are winless in eight league matches since beating Derby in the Championship on 8 July.
- They are the only side yet to score in the final 30 minutes of a top-flight match this campaign, with their latest goal coming after 47 minutes. Meanwhile, they've shipped a league-high seven goals in the final half hour of games so far.
- Slaven Bilic's side have had 27 shots this season, the fewest of any Premier League side, and they have also the lowest expected goals total of 1.5.
Burnley
- Burnley are on a club record run of four successive Premier League defeats, including their final game of last season. They last lost five in a row in the top flight in January 1976.
- The Clarets could lose their opening four games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1927-28.
- Burnley have lost back-to-back away league matches, having lost only one of their previous eight away from home.