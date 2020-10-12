Last updated on .From the section Football

A glut of right-backs, the evergreen meme and some revolutionary proposals for the Premier League.

The international break this weekend saw wins for England and Scotland, plus there were controversial suggestions mooted for a new-look Premier League.

Here's how it all went down on social.

1. When Southgate's right, he's right

England made a statement with a 2-1 win in the Nations League over the world's top-ranked team, Belgium. Remember when right-back used to be a problem position for England? A combination of Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kieran Trippier were available to hold down the right flank on Sunday and that's without having to call on substitute Ainsley-Maitland Niles. Worth mentioning also that Conor Coady has played at right-back before now.

2. Rashford makes a big statement

Marcus Rashford got England going with a penalty to equalise, but possibly his nicest touch of the night was wearing these specially-made boots, adorned with messages from schoolchildren whom he's helped in his fight against food poverty.

3. You can't win anything with kids

Chelsea's Mason Mount, 21, got the nod over Jack Grealish and ended up scoring the winner. Nice that his team-mate Ben Chilwell chose to mark the occasion with this trolling.

4. Good teams rely on good communication

Meanwhile, it's good to see that fellow Chelsea team-mates Billy Gilmour and N'Golo Kante have such a good understanding of one another - on and off the pitch.

5. Erling Haaland doing Erling Haaland things

Elsewhere in the Nations League, Erling Braut Haaland bagged his first hat-trick for Norway in a 4-0 rout of Romania. What took him so long?

6. A young fan got to meet his idol

It ended honours even with a goalless draw between France and Portugal at the Stade de France, with both Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo failing to find a breakthrough.

7. Now this meme has started, it won't stop

In a world where change is constant, it's touching that these relationships have remained strong and committed throughout.

8. Build it and they will come

The nearest any of us are getting to a stadium right now

We can't quite get enough of this young lad's recreation of the Signal Iduna Park. One question: are Lego fans allowed back in stadiums yet?

9. Game's gone

One of the big stories of the weekend centred around proposals for changes to the Premier League. Under Project Big Picture, the league would be cut from 20 to 18 clubs and the League Cup and Community Shield would both be abolished.

There may have been some other ideas mooted too that ended up on the cutting room floor.

10. The Wenger impact

Arsene Wenger reflected on his time at Arsenal this weekend, taking questions from politicians, artists and Jose Mourinho. This comment from rapper Nines shows just one aspect of the great manager's legacy.