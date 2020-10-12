Last updated on .From the section Football

Alex Battle's curling 85th-minute effort sealed victory for Truro City

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says it is too early to look at the table after moving back into second place in Southern Premier Division South.

A 2-0 win over Yate Town thanks to Jamie Richards' early opening goal and Alex Battle's late strike into the top corner sealed victory for City.

The win came after a 2-1 midweek loss at Poole Town, who are now third.

"People have told me where we are, but it's ridiculously early in the season," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We're a point better off than we were this time last year, that's kind of the way I look at things rather than looking at the table."

City are next in action on Tuesday when they travel to league rivals Taunton Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

"It's probably as tough as you can get at this level," Wotton added.

"We've not beaten Taunton since I've been here so we'll have to try and find a way of getting past that and through that tie."