Liverpool v Manchester United
Liverpool and Manchester United have put forward proposals to reform the professional game in England

A big six takeover by stealth? Or a much-needed reform to protect the future of the football pyramid? Welcome to the 'Project Big Picture' debate over a possible Premier League revamp.

But what do the radical proposals - which have been criticised by the Premier League, the government and supporters' groups - actually involve?

BBC Sport looks at the main issues and asks for your opinion.

Cutting the numbers

Prior to the formation of the Premier League in 1992, there had been a desire to reduce English football's top-flight to 18 teamsexternal-link to reduce fixtures and support the national team.

The Football Association argued the removal of fixtures would leave players fresher for international matches and tournaments. That stance was also taken by former England bosses Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, who repeatedly called for less fixtures and a winter break but not if clubs were going to fill those dates with lucrative friendlies.

The new proposals would see each Premier League team play four fewer league matches.

There would be no change in the Championship, League One and League Two, with all retaining 24 teams.

But the structure of the professional game would alter with 92 clubs going down to 90 overall - meaning two clubs from League Two drop into the National League.

Axing the League Cup and the Community Shield

The plans also call for the abolishment of the Community Shield - a fixture played since 1908-09 - and the League Cup.

Liverpool hold the record for most victories in the League Cup, having won it on eight occasions since it was introduced in 1960-61.

Discussions have reportedlyexternal-link taken place about maintaining the League Cup but without clubs involved in European competition.

The competition currently provides additional revenue for clubs and a route into the Europa League for the winners.

Revised top-flight promotion and relegation

The 16th-placed top-flight club would then participate in a play-off tournament with the Championship's third, fourth and fifth-placed teams.

This system was used in 1986-87 and 1987-88 but then scrapped after the old First Division was reduced from 22 clubs to 20.

The approach is also similar to the promotion and relegation system used in other countries - most notably in Germany's Bundesliga.

New format, new finance?

The economic disparity between Premier League clubs and those in the English Football League has grown considerably since 1992, largely down to television income.

Under the new plans, EFL clubs would be given a £250m rescue fund to help replace lost gate receipts and the controversial parachute payments, which provide a percentage of broadcast revenue to relegated top-flight clubs for three years, would also be scrapped.

Instead, 25% of TV money would filter down to be shared among all EFL clubs.

A new democracy?

Probably the most controversial aspect of the plans - the proposals would also rewrite the Premier League's current voting structure.

At present each club has an equal status and that means any new rules or regulations require the support of at least two-thirds of clubs (14) to pass.

Nine clubs would be given 'special voting rights' on certain issues, based on their longevity in the Premier League - currently that is Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

A transfer of power would open the door for those clubs to control broadcast contracts, financial rules and even the power to veto takeover bids at rival clubs.

'Supportive' or an 'unashamed power grab' - fans' perspective

Peter Collins: I am supportive of money cascading down the pyramid. I don't mind the Premier League cutting to 18 teams (although a shame). Similar with Community Shield, and EFL Cup, although would prefer to retain EFL Cup for non-European competition competing teams. Don't change the voting system. Please. Keep it fair.

Matt Canning: The proposals from Liverpool and Man Utd are disgraceful, they don't even come close. Removal of parachute payments will mean promoted clubs would not be able to attract players due to the risk of being relegated and no longer being able to afford their wages.

Mike Woods: A lot of the proposals make sense, but it would be silly to miss out on a chance to make further change. With so many clubs struggling financially, EFL should look at scrapping League One and Two and replacing them with separate North and South divisions.

Matt Deeks: Why don't we form a six-team Super League for the top six to play each other and exclude them from the PL? The PL will be way more competitive and fairer as the top six, and their billions of spending, will not be contending the trophy. Then give the TV money to the EFL.

Kieran C: Anyone that thinks it's OK that established successful clubs have the power to veto takeovers of those trying to improve their circumstances does not have the interest of the game at heart.

Will: It's an unashamed power grab by those clubs with the most money and laughs in the face of democracy. How about a 10% transfer tax, with money going to EFL clubs that need it the most?

What do you think? Leave your comments below if you are viewing this page on your desktop. If you are viewing this page on the BBC News or Sport apps, please go here to leave your comments.

  • There are currently 20 teams in the EPL and all 20 should have equal voting rights. It's quite simple really?

    • ULLATHORNE replied:
      Because without the other 14, the "Big 6" would be irrelevant.

  • Also get rid of agent fees during a transfer , players can pay their own agents for their salary.

    • smogwhite replied:
      Exactly ,a player employs an agent so he can pay his bloody wages.

  • Any plan cooked up by the big 6 is going to be inherently self-serving in nature and therefore should be dismissed outright, without even giving it a customary read.

    • philchadwick3 replied:
      Any plan, cooked up by anyone, is going to have elements of self-interest in it. No doubt your suggestion is just to leave everything as it is and let League 1 and League 2 clubs go bust then?

  • Some of the ideas sound ok. Some sound absolutely dreadful and just an awful powergrab. I can't see it ending with anybody satisfied. Leeds fan

    • Jon replied:
      Yes I agree, I like the thought of the promotion / relegation play off though!!

  • Should also introduce a salary cap for all teams .

    • beav replied:
      That would affect overseas players coming to the Premier league, and therefore the quality of our teams and our place in European football.

  • Special voting powers for clubs with more money? Seriously??

    • Gary replied:
      You've hit the nail on the head Jason, and I'm a City fan. This whole concept is born out of greed and to keep the established elite where they are. Its a typical American model put together by Glazier, Henry and Parry. There are umpteen teams across the country with a far longer history than City, United, Liverpool. Arsenal and Spurs- Its a hilarious concept if it weren't so dangerously real.

  • Foul power grab, let the 'big 6' do one and eff off to the MLS or China.

    Football would be better off without them.

    • beav replied:
      Liverpool set for relegation this year so that's one off the list.

  • I feel any change the big clubs want are only in the interests of the big clubs making more money. The owners, in particular the Glazers only care about money and not football.
    Don't scrap cups, the big clubs might not care but the other clubs do, especially if lower league clubs get drawn against a big team, its good for their fans and finances.

  • DO NOT LET THIS HAPPEN!!

    The continuing monopolization of our national sport by foreign billionaires.

    If these "big clubs" want to break away, Cheerio
    You won't be doing it in the name of English Football.

    ....greedy chops.

  • Disgraceful power grab by the big clubs- American owned.
    This ain’t the NFL franchise model- if you don’t like it- jog on.

  • Oh look the big 6 are using the covid pandemic to cover up their power grab. The Premiership simply sickens me... I’ll never pay for it... ever.

    • Zanyzouk replied:
      They screwed Newcastle fans recently, now they are trying to screw everyone else

  • Agree with other comments, the proposals to change the voting to a weighted system should be thrown out immediately. When teams like Man C get an advantage over longer standing top league teams like Aston Villa and Newcastle. You can be sure with the added influence from these American owned clubs ( Man U and Liverpool) they would be proposing league games be played in the US at some point.

  • The "big six" should form their own league or just leave .

    • Ian replied:
      Forming their own league is exactly what they're trying to do, power wise!

  • Shameless money grab by foreign owners. Disgusting and disrespectful to supporters of all teams.

  • The clubs as usual don’t consider the fans and I suspect a big majority would be against this. The PL is already a bit artificial in that these big clubs have little or no connection to the area they are supposed to represent, containing a majority of foreign players and foreign ownership!

    • William - Really replied:
      And on which h planet is it different.

  • Anyone else feel this is a fear move from the big 6? They have seen there power drop season to season and other teams around them improve. Man utd keep spending and it isn't helping them win the leauge! All this serves to change is the big 6 keeping the gap as large as possible!

  • Simply NO.

  • Villa and Newcastle spent more time in the Prem than Man City, Southampton and West Ham with Villa also being a founder member so how can they not be involved ?

    • Paul replied:
      It's based on unbroken presence. Villa only been there 1 year, Newcastle 3. Next longest after Southampton and West Ham is Crystal Palace.

  • You can't reduce the prem to 18 if that means 2 league 2 more clubs will be relegated to non-league, how is that good for any of those teams.
    The only thing i agree with is no parachute payments as clubs to structure their finances accordingly and have plans in place for if they get relegated.

    • What He Said replied:
      I understand your thinking, but how are promoted teams meant to be anywhere near competitive if they’re unable to throw a little caution to the wind and take a punt? You then just get teams who come up, are total cannon fodder, and then get relegated. Unless single year contracts for players become the standard? And I don’t see many accepting that.

  • Just another way of squeezing more money out of TV rights and fans. They won't pass any money to lower leagues unless it is replaced from other sources.

