From the section Middlesbrough

Patrick Roberts helped Middlesbrough avoid relegation from the Championship last season

Middlesbrough have re-signed Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old ended last season on loan with Boro, scoring once in 10 league appearances.

He joined City from Fulham in July 2015 but is yet to start a match for them.

Boss Neil Warnock told the club website: external-link "I've been waiting on Patrick. We all know what he can do and I feel with the current squad we have I can make him a better player."

