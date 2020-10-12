Jim Crawford succeeded senior team manager Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland Under-21 boss

New Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager Jim Crawford will take charge of the team for the first time when face Italy U21 on Tuesday in Pisa.

The Republic are three points clear of Italy at the top of Group One, but the Italians have one game in hand.

The Irish have three games remaining as they aim to qualify for the Under-21 European Championships for the first time.

Crawford has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the crucial encounter.

Defender Dara O'Shea and midfielder Jason Knight have been promoted to Stephen Kenny's senior squad for the Nations League game with Finland on Wednesday, while forward Neil Farrugia was a withdrawal with a hamstring injury.

The nine group winners and the five best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed team) will qualify for the finals tournament.

"We know just how important this game in terms of the Group but also in terms of our chances of qualifying for the finals tournament," said Crawford.

"Our staff have been working hard to provide us with as much information as possible as we can get on the Italian team.

"Everyone with us is fit and available. Including the staff, we had 34 Covid tests done and 34 came back negative, so there is a lot of credit to the players for following the protocols.

"This game is a great opportunity for us and we have been working hard in training all week. We want to continue on the good form that we have showed already in this qualifying campaign."