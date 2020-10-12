Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul O'Neill marked his first NI U21 start with a double against Finland at Ballymena on Friday

Uefa Under-21 Group Eight: Northern Ireland U21 v Ukraine U21 Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Tuesday 13 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport NI website

Northern Ireland Under-21s go into the last home game of their Euro Under-21 qualifying campaign with third place in their group still in their sights.

Caretaker manager Andy Crosby's charges play Ukraine behind closed doors at Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday, with the game live on the BBC Sport website.

The NI U21s then face Ukraine away in their final qualifier on 17 November.

Northern Ireland lie fifth in the table with one win, three draws and four defeats from their eight fixtures.

They are four points behind Finland and Ukraine with two rounds of matches remaining.

NI's solitary victory came in Crosby's first match in charge in Malta in September and with six points to their name any hopes of qualification for the finals have gone.

Several of the current squad have experience of being part of the senior squad, including Conor Hazard, Ciaron Brown, Ethan Galbraith, Alfie McCalmont and Shayne Lavery.

St Johnstone midfielder Alistair McCann became the latest to be promoted as he was named in Ian Baraclough's 26-man panel for the triple-header against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria and Norway.

Glentoran striker Paul O'Neill will hope to be handed another opportunity to show what he can do after scoring both goals in the 3-2 defeat by Finland on Friday.

O'Neill took full advantage of his first Under-21 start after Brighton and Hove Albion forward Ben Wilson and Linfield's Lavery withdrew from the squad.

Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse, currently on loan at Hartlepool United, was also absent after picking up an injury in training.

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith missed the Finland match with a badly bruised foot, opening up the chance for Watford's John Joshua McKiernan to make his debut at that level.