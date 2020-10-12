Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael Ruddy in action against Gary Spence as Crusaders overcame H&W Welders 2-0 on Saturday

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he will "use his squad wisely" for Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield quarter-final away to Larne.

The tie of the round between two of the Premiership's leading lights comes just four days before both sides kick off their Irish Premiership campaigns.

"The County Antrim Shield gives us an opportunity to return to competitive football," said Baxter.

"We will be wise and use our squad as best we can from Tuesday to Saturday."

The north Belfast club play their first game of the delayed league season away to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

Crusaders saw off H&W Welders 2-0 in the first round at Seaview as they attempt to secure the trophy they have won for two of the past three seasons.

"The players have had a long, extended break from football and it was good to get some competitive football under our belts.

"There was a different atmosphere about the place compared to the friendlies we've played.

"Larne are a team who are very much in the mix now, one of six or seven who will have designs on winning the championship so it will be a tough test for us."

The Crues boss says he is "absolutely delighted" with his summer transfer business as ex-Rangers defender Aidan Wilson, Northern Ireland Under-21 international Ben and former Ballymena United striker Adam Lecky all arrived at the Seaview club.

"They are three exceptional players and three great lads. Adam is well known to all of us and is a super player - a goalscorer who leads the line well and can hold the ball up.

"Ben is another great signing for us and Aidan is also at the perfect age to show what he is all about," enthused the Crues boss.

The night's other ties see holders Cliftonville host Dundela, Carrick Rangers play Linfield and Glentoran entertain Ards.