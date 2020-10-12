Last updated on .From the section Football

David Baldwin was Burnley chief executive when they won the Championship title in 2016

David Baldwin will leave his position as chief executive of the English Football League in six months.

Baldwin only started in the role in June, having spent five years with Premier League club Burnley.

He has decided to depart because of personal reasons and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the EFL.

The EFL says his exit is not linked to the recent 'Project Big Picture' plans for a Premier League revamp, as Baldwin had already resolved to leave.

Baldwin, who has also previously worked at Bradford City, agreed to take on the post of chief executive officer, replacing Shaun Harvey, in December last year.

"Accepting this position pre-Covid-19 means the situation is now very different to the one I originally envisaged, coupled with it being a very different environment inside the EFL compared with the one I left in 2015-16," Baldwin said.

"Taking those two factors into consideration and balancing the needs of my family, health and well-being, I feel the decision to leave is the right one."

EFL chairman Rick Parry said he was "disappointed" by Baldwin's decision, but understood his reasons for moving on.

"Between now and my departure date, there is still plenty of work to be undertaken on behalf of EFL clubs," Baldwin added. "I remain committed to finding solutions to the many challenges we currently face."

The EFL will begin its recruitment process for Baldwin's successor immediately.