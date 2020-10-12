Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League Group B2: Scotland v Czech Republic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wed, 14 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland made it seven games unbeaten with the 1-0 win over Slovakia on Sunday. Can they make it eight on Wednesday when they host Czech Republic in the Nations League at Hampden?

Captain Andy Robertson is suspended and Leeds United defender Liam Cooper injured, so Hibs Paul Hanlon has been added to a squad already missing the likes of Kieran Tierney, James Forrest and Ryan Christie.

Who comes in for Robertson and would you make any other changes for Scotland's third game in a week?