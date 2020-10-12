Scotland v Czech Republic: Who would you pick to start for hosts?
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
|Nations League Group B2: Scotland v Czech Republic
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wed, 14 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene
Scotland made it seven games unbeaten with the 1-0 win over Slovakia on Sunday. Can they make it eight on Wednesday when they host Czech Republic in the Nations League at Hampden?
Captain Andy Robertson is suspended and Leeds United defender Liam Cooper injured, so Hibs Paul Hanlon has been added to a squad already missing the likes of Kieran Tierney, James Forrest and Ryan Christie.
Who comes in for Robertson and would you make any other changes for Scotland's third game in a week?
My Scotland XI to face Czech Republic
