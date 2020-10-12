Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Central defender Hanlon has been called up by Scotland before but is uncapped

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon has been added to the Scotland squad for Wednesday's Nations League meeting with Czech Republic at Hampden.

The 30-year-old left-sided centre-half is called up following the withdrawal of Liam Cooper.

The uncapped Hanlon will join up with Easter Road team-mates Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn in Clarke's much-changed pool.

He missed Saturday's League Cup win over Cove Rangers with an injury.

