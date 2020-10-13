Norway centre-half Kristoffer Ajer, who Inter Milan admitted was on their shortlist and has been linked with Leicester City, says there was "a lot of interest" in his services over the summer but insists he is happy to remain with Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara insists he is not thinking about a switch to the Premier League after being tipped for England's top flight by Finland team-mate Teemu Pukki, the former Celtic striker now with Norwich City. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

South Africa's Molefi Ntseki has denied a rift between himself and new Rangers signing Bongani Zungu, who has only played once since the new coach was appointed, saying the former Amiens 28-year-old was omitted from the squad to face Namibia and Zambia because he wanted to give new faces a chance. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers have received a boost ahead of Saturday's Old Firm derby, with left-back Borna Barisic declared fit to face France for Croatia in Wednesday's Nations League match. (The Scotsman) external-link

With Odsonne Edouard only due out of Covid-19 quarantine on Friday, Albian Ajeti struggling with injury and Leigh Griffiths short of match fitness, Patryk Klimala staked his claim for a Celtic starting place against Rangers with an assist for Poland Under-21s in their 1-1 draw with Bulgaria. (Daily Record) external-link

Old Firm fans have been urged to think twice about travelling to Cumbria to watch this weekend's match in bars and pubs, with local police reporting that several establishments have been contacted by Celtic and Rangers fans looking to visit on Saturday to watch the lunchtime kick-off. (The National) external-link