Joel Latibeaudiere (15, back left) was part of current Swans boss Steve Cooper's England U17 World Cup-winning team

Swansea City are interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer.

The Championship club are optimistic of concluding a deal for the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Dutch top-flight club FC Twente.

Latibeaudiere would become the latest member of Steve Cooper's England Under-17 World Cup-winning squad to join Swansea.

The Swans could lose Wales defender Joe Rodon by Friday's transfer deadline.

Rodon is a target for Tottenham Hotspur, with Swansea expecting a bid for the 22-year-old academy product.

Swansea boss Cooper wants to strengthen his defensive options regardless of Rodon's situation.

Latibeaudiere joined Manchester City at the age of 13 but has never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

He played five times for Twente, scoring once.

He would join two other members of the England Under-17 side which won the World Cup in 2017, Marc Guehi and Morgan Gibbs-White, at Swansea.

Two of their team-mates, Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher, impressed while on loan at the Liberty Stadium last season.