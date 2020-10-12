Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The latest figure is four fewer positive test than the previous round of testing

The Premier League says there has been five positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.

There were 1,128 players and club staff tested between Monday, 5 October and Sunday, 11 October.

Those who tested positive have not been identified and will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There were nine positive tests between 28 September and 4 October in the previous round of testing, following 10 in the seven days before that.