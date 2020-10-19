Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Bristol CityBristol City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|4
|6
|13
|2
|Reading
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|13
|3
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|11
|4
|Swansea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|10
|5
|Watford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|10
|6
|Luton
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|9
|7
|Millwall
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|8
|8
|Stoke
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|8
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|4
|7
|7
|10
|Brentford
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|7
|11
|Norwich
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|7
|12
|Cardiff
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|7
|13
|Huddersfield
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|14
|QPR
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|15
|Middlesbrough
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|16
|Birmingham
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|Rotherham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|18
|Preston
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|19
|Coventry
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|20
|Nottm Forest
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|21
|Derby
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|3
|22
|Barnsley
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|23
|Wycombe
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|12
|-11
|0
|24
|Sheff Wed
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|-4