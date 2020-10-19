Championship
NorwichNorwich City19:45BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Birmingham City

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 20th October 2020

  • Bristol CityBristol City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • CoventryCoventry City19:45SwanseaSwansea City
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45DerbyDerby County
  • MillwallMillwall19:45LutonLuton Town
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:45RotherhamRotherham United
  • ReadingReading20:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City5410104613
2Reading541071613
3Bournemouth532084411
4Swansea531163310
5Watford531131210
6Luton53025419
7Millwall52215418
8Stoke52214318
9Blackburn521211477
10Brentford52128627
11Norwich52125507
12Cardiff52124407
13Huddersfield521246-27
14QPR51316516
15Middlesbrough51314406
16Birmingham51313306
17Rotherham512245-15
18Preston511367-14
19Coventry511359-44
20Nottm Forest510427-53
21Derby510429-73
22Barnsley502337-42
23Wycombe5005112-110
24Sheff Wed5221431-4
View full Championship table

