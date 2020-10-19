League One
GillinghamGillingham18:30PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich65101321116
2Hull6501104615
3Lincoln City6411105513
4Peterborough640295412
5Sunderland532061511
6Plymouth6321107311
7Doncaster531194510
8Gillingham631298110
9Accrington6303810-29
10Portsmouth62227618
11Wimbledon62229908
12Bristol Rovers622279-28
13Crewe52126427
14Fleetwood62138717
15Charlton521245-17
16Shrewsbury51314406
17Swindon6204811-36
18Wigan6204510-56
19MK Dons612368-25
20Blackpool6114611-54
21Burton6114814-64
22Northampton6114511-64
23Rochdale6114411-74
24Oxford Utd5104510-53
View full League One table

Top Stories