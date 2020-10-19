League Two
BarrowBarrow19:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Progression Solicitors Stadium

Barrow v Bolton Wanderers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge64111531213
2Newport641195413
3Cheltenham6402115612
4Forest Green633094512
5Carlisle640276112
6Morecambe6402813-512
7Harrogate632194511
8Port Vale631252310
9Crawley631297210
10Walsall624075210
11Salford62319549
12Exeter62318719
13Bradford52217528
14Colchester61419817
15Grimsby521268-27
16Tranmere613246-26
17Stevenage61235505
18Leyton Orient6123710-35
19Oldham6114914-54
20Bolton611438-54
21Scunthorpe6114313-104
22Barrow603347-33
23Mansfield603359-43
24Southend6024413-92
