Crawley Town: Midfielder Henry Burnett joins on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
Crawley Town have signed former Southend United midfielder Henry Burnett on a one-year deal.
The 23-year-old was released at the end of last season, having been on loan at non-league Tonbridge Angels before the coronavirus lockdown.
He joins Crawley after impressing during a trial and in pre-season.
Burnett previously played for Dagenham & Redbridge before an anterior cruciate ligament injury put him out of action for two and a half years.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.