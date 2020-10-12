Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Crawley Town have won two of their first five League Two matches this season

Crawley Town have signed former Southend United midfielder Henry Burnett on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old was released at the end of last season, having been on loan at non-league Tonbridge Angels before the coronavirus lockdown.

He joins Crawley after impressing during a trial and in pre-season.

Burnett previously played for Dagenham & Redbridge before an anterior cruciate ligament injury put him out of action for two and a half years.

