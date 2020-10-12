Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

New Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani left Paris St-Germain in June and has not been part of an elite athlete bubble

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will miss Saturday's game at Newcastle United because he is isolating after arriving at the club.

The Uruguayan, who joined Manchester United last week, left Paris St-Germain in June and has not been part of an elite athlete bubble.

The 33-year-old will be available for next Tuesday's Champions League game against his former club.

However, he has not trained within a team group since March.

Cavani had to enter into a period of self-isolation, which lasts 14 days, following his arrival from France on Sunday, 4 October.

Manchester United will also be without the suspended Anthony Martial for the trip to St James' Park.