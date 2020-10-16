Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons got the better of Billy Dodds last time out in Sportscene Predictor - can she beat another ex-Scotland international this week?
BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former defender Steven Pressley as the pair attempt to correctly forecast the scores of Saturday's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Steven
|Celtic v Rangers
|1-1
|1-2
|Dundee Utd v Aberdeen
|1-2
|1-2
|Hamilton Acad v St Johnstone
|1-0
|1-1
|Livingston v Kilmarnock
|1-1
|2-2
|Ross County v Hibernian
|1-2
|1-3
|St Mirren v Motherwell
|0-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Rangers (12:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Steven's prediction: 1-2
Dundee United v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Steven's prediction: 1-2
Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Steven's prediction: 1-1
Livingston v Kilmarnock
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Steven's prediction: 2-2
Ross County v Hibernian
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Steven's prediction: 1-3
St Mirren v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Steven's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Amy
|570
|Pundits
|480
|Amy v Pundits
|P10
|W4
|D3
|L3
- The Trump Show: Behind the scenes of his presidency
- The Young Offenders: All episodes are streaming now