Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons got the better of Billy Dodds last time out in Sportscene Predictor - can she beat another ex-Scotland international this week?

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former defender Steven Pressley as the pair attempt to correctly forecast the scores of Saturday's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Scottish Premiership
AmySteven
Celtic v Rangers1-11-2
Dundee Utd v Aberdeen1-21-2
Hamilton Acad v St Johnstone1-01-1
Livingston v Kilmarnock1-12-2
Ross County v Hibernian1-21-3
St Mirren v Motherwell0-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Rangers (12:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Dundee United v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Steven's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 2-2

Ross County v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Steven's prediction: 1-3

St Mirren v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Steven's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Amy570
Pundits480
Amy v Pundits
P10W4D3L3
