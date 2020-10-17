Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After the weekend's action started with the Old Firm derby, eight more Scottish Premiership sides are in action later on Saturday.

Then there's the resumption of hostilities between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Tannadice after the latter's return to the top-flight, plus three other enticing matches to keep you entertained.

St Mirren's game with Motherwell was called off at Saturday lunchtime but here's all you need to know about the rest of the contests...

Dundee United v Aberdeen (15:00 BST)

Dundee United could finally unleash their new international strike force of Marc McNulty and Lawrence Shankland but new recruit Jeando Fuchs is unlikely to feature even though his enforced period in quarantine after arriving from Spain ends on Friday.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist will be assessed after sitting out four games with a groin injury but Adrian Sporle has shaken off a knock.

Aberdeen still have Curtis Main, Matty Kennedy, Mikey Devlin, Sam Cosgrove and Greg Leigh on the sidelines. Gary Woods will be on the bench following his loan move from Oldham after another former Hamilton goalkeeper, Tomas Cerny, was ruled out for several months with a knee injury. Dean Campbell is still out with a foot injury.

Dundee United manager Mickey Mellon: "We are 10-game old Premiership team, so this is one of the toughest tests that we'll find, an examination of where we are up to as a group. If you went through the amount of Premiership games the Aberdeen players have played against ours you would see that they are certainly more experienced but that doesn't mean to say that we are not going to go in and attack the challenge."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I think it is one of the really important fixtures for us, I am sure Dundee United as well, and it is a real pity there are no supporters going to be in the ground. Hopefully we can just be good enough to maintain the level of performance we have had of late and to continue picking up three points in the league."

Pick your Dundee United XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone (15:00 BST)

Jamie Hamilton will miss out for Hamilton after testing positive for Covid-19. The Accies defender played for Scotland under-19s when their game with England was abandoned after Scotland coach Billy Stark tested positive for the virus.

Striker Andy Winter was also in the squad and has to self-isolate, while Brian Easton (ankle operation) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.

Michael O'Halloran returns to the St Johnstone squad after an ankle problem. Manager Callum Davidson is waiting to see if new Israeli striker Guy Melamed has completed his quarantine protocol.

Hamilton Academical striker David Moyo: "The season has been a bit up and down. There have been spells where we've been good and spells where we have been not so good. But I think we've talked about that and we want to put that right and start being a bit more consistent."

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth: "It is a massive game with both of us being down at the bottom of the table, so it is really a chance to kick start our season. We have done well in the cup games, but it is back to league business now. I feel we need to start going on a little bit of a run now and build some momentum."

Pick your Hamilton Academical XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Kilmarnock (15:00 BST)

Livingston have Robby McCrorie, Steve Lawson and Ciaron Brown back from international duty. Recent signings Josh Mullin and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas could make their first league appearances but Keaghan Jacobs is working his way back from a foot injury, while Alan Lithgow (hip) remains out.

Alex Dyer will welcome the remainder of his Kilmarnock squad back from a 14-day stint in self-isolation, joining Colin Doyle, Brandon Haunstrup, Gary Dicker, Rory McKenzie, Nicke Kabamba and Chris Burke who were available for Tuesday's League Cup defeat to Dunfermline.

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "Sometimes you have got to guard against the animals being backed up into a corner and they come out fighting. They are a good side, Alex [Dyer] has got them well drilled, so I'm not sitting here thinking it's going to be any different just because they have had a couple of weeks in self-isolation."

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke: "We cannot guarantee that the boys coming back for this game will be at the same fitness levels as they were three weeks ago, it's impossible when you don't have anywhere to train. The question I have is will it take a risk of injury or somebody to get seriously hurt for people to make a stand and change the rules."

Pick your Livingston XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v Hibernian (15:00 BST)

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell will be without Josh Reid, with the left-back self-isolating after coming into close contact with Scotland Under-19 coach Stark.

Stephen Kelly and Ross Doohan will have to return a negative test after international duty with the under-21s. Defender Callum Morris and midfielder Ross Draper are both doubts with calf strains.

Hibernian will get internationals Alex Gogic, Ofir Marciano, Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon back but Josh Doig is set to be missing after his involvement with Scotland under-19s.

Lewis Stevenson, Joe Newell, Drey Wright and Jamie Murphy missed the midweek cup tie at Forfar through injury while Scott Allan is still sidelined by illness.

Ross County centre-back Coll Donaldson: "We're looking to get back to how we were at the start of the season - hard to beat and shutting teams out. I look at how Scotland are performing right now under Steve Clarke. They are building from the back with some solid foundations and that's definitely a model that we want to base ourselves on."

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon: "We [Hanlon, McGinn and Porteous] have put in a good start to the season and got ourselves in a good position in the league, and that's what gets you recognised [for Scotland]. For the three of us now it's about going back to the league form, trying to keep that going and hopefully we will get more recognition in the future."

Pick your Ross County XI



















Select formation Confirm team