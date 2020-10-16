The waiting is over and the much-anticipated derby is finally here. Two rivals renewing hostilities in a key contest. Yep, Dundee United's Old Firm collision on Saturday with Aberdeen should be a cracker...

Okay, okay, there's also an Old Firm meeting before that, but don't be fooled into thinking the Glasgow ding-dong is the only show in the Premiership.

After an unusually uplifting international break - Scotland are actually quite good again, even winning a penalty shootout to keep the Euros dream alive - league action returns with a bang.

Covid-19 continues to cause disruption, but with all six games on Saturday, there's intriguing plotlines galore.

United seeking derby salvation

The Old Firm will hog much of the limelight, but the first New Firm league meeting in over four-and-a-half years is the big one for United and Aberdeen fans.

Micky Mellon could do with the kudos of thwarting the in-form Pittodrie side. His honeymoon period is over, with top-flight newcomers United's positive start to the Premiership having flatlined amid four defeats in their last six.

While Mellon espouses positivity, he requires results to back up the message. A League Cup loss last weekend at home to third-tier Peterhead was the last thing he needed, although the fans remain patient for now.

That will be tested against a resurgent Aberdeen who have won six of their last seven. The beam of Scotland debutant Andy Considine's smile in midweek could have powered the Hampden floodlights, and he'll aim to keep the feelgood factor flowing with his club.

Famine to feast for St Johnstone?

The international break provided welcome respite for St Johnstone as they gorged on League Cup goals. Having netted just once in seven league outings - and four in 10 overall - the Premiership's bottom club and lowest scorers won two ties in succession and put seven past Brechin City.

Granted, Brechin were the SPFL's lowest-placed club last season, but you need to take morale boosts where you can get them. It was St Johnstone's biggest win since 1969, and Stevie May's hat-trick will do the striker's confidence no harm either.

Now the challenge for Callum Davidson's side is replicating that form as the bid to halt a run of four straight league losses at Hamilton. The hosts are in mess of their own, only off the bottom on goal difference, and Brian Rice took issue with his social media critics after a League Cup shocker at Annan. This is a crunch early-season encounter in the relegation shake-up.

Grudge match in West Lothian

After a hiatus longer and more angst-ridden than most, Kilmarnock have re-emerged blinking into the light. A coronavirus outbreak led to Rugby Park lockdown, with their game against Motherwell postponed and the shutters only pulled up in midweek for a League Cup tie against Dunfermline.

Even then, that was (mostly) boys v men as Kilmarnock only had four outfield players freed from quarantine. And the make-up of their team against Livingston on Saturday remains something of a mystery, too, although there's no dubiety over their resentment towards the hosts.

The West Lothian side knocked back Kilmarnock's request to delay this fixture by a few days, adding plenty of spice to the occasion. Having failed to score in three all visits to West Lothian since Livingston's promotion, what better time to rectify that record.

Nisbet looks to stake Scotland claim

Like salt and sauce in an Edinburgh chippie, Kevin Nisbet and his first taste of Premiership football have blended into a winning combination. The striker's progress is a throwback, proving himself at the lower levels before earning a shot at the big time with a move to Hibs in the summer.

Unflappable and unerring in front of goal, he has netted seven in nine starts, and is already integral to an Easter Road side looking transformed under Jack Ross. His upward trajectory isn't over yet, with Ross tipping the 23-year-old for a Scotland call-up.

With the Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia looming in less than four weeks, and striker places in Steve Clarke's squad still up for grabs, Nisbet can enhance his prospects in Hibs' visit to Ross County.

St Mirren need to stop the rot

The fact St Mirren have lost six on the spin - the worst current run in the division - but aren't bottom highlights the suffocating nature of the Premiership's lower reaches.

Things have not gone well on the field for the Paisley men and there were creeping signs of behind-the-scenes unrest when captain Kyle Magennis was sold to Hibs earlier this month. Perhaps it would have been easier to swallow for their support if St Mirren hadn't trumpeted their rejection of Hibs' "substantial offer" the previous week, while insisting they had "no desire to sell".

In the end their hand may have been forced by the player's determination to go, but St Mirren need to put it behind them and arrest their decline. With Motherwell next up this weekend, hanging on to a lead would be a start as no team has squandered from points from a winning position than St Mirren's eight this season.

However, their hopes have been hindered further by the news that three players are self-isolating after two returned positive Covid-19 tests.