Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has won eight caps for Wales

Tyler Roberts hopes there will be no cases of racism when Wales return to playing in front of a crowd in Bulgaria for Wednesday's Nations League match.

With the 44,000-capacity Vasil Levski National Stadium allowed to be 30% full, there could be up to 13,200 fans.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wales have not played in a game with fans since last year's win over Hungary.

Bulgaria were punished last year for their fans' racist abuse of England players in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

"Hopefully there are restrictions and things put in place to help prevent that type of thing," said 21-year-old Leeds United forward Roberts.

"It's something that unfortunately still creeps into the game here and there but I've got the right people around me to deal with it if that situation occurs."

Last week, Bulgaria played a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Hungary at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, with around 2,000 supporters present.

Plans to allow fans back into stadiums in the UK have been abandoned as an increase in Covid-19 cases have led to a tightening of restrictions.

But across Europe in countries where cases are down, stadiums have started welcoming fans back as restrictions are eased.

Ukraine hosted Germany in a Nations League game on Saturday where around 20,000 fans were allowed to attend Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.

With supporters allowed back into the ground in Sofia, Bulgaria will hope Wednesday's match against Wales passes without incident.

Tyler Roberts on playing for Wales and Marcelo Bielsa's influence at Leeds

Bulgaria's 6-0 home thrashing by England in 2019 was stopped twice because of racist abuse and could have been abandoned, but the visitors chose to play on.

The home fans' behaviour included Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

Bulgaria were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors - one suspended for two years - and fined 75,000 euros (£65,000) by Uefa.

Roberts believes the issue of race in football has improved since then but there is still more to be done.

"In all types of football - club and country - there are still steps that need to be made and things that need to happen," he added.

"Obviously the Black Lives Matter movement and stuff like that has helped it but I still feel like it's a bit away from where it needs to be.

"No matter what age you are you hope that this doesn't happen, no matter what colour you are. I want to be a part of trying to help and improve it but at the same time there are also people higher up who need to be at the front of that."