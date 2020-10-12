Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Forward Cauley Woodrow (L) is a Fulham academy product

Cardiff City have targeted signing Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow before the transfer window closes on Friday, 16 October at 17:00 BST.

The Bluebirds are looking to bolster their attacking resources and believe the 25-year-old suits their needs.

Cardiff are thought to value the former Fulham striker at around £2m.

Woodrow joined Barnsley on a permanent deal in July 2019, having previously been there on loan from Fulham, and scored 15 goals in 42 games last term.

The former England Under-21 striker has scored twice for the Tykes this season.

Cardiff are attracted to Woodrow because he can play as a targetman but also as a deep lying striker, a role currently occupied by Lee Tomlin who has been hampered with injury problems this season.

Two seasons ago Woodrow forged a profitable partnership with Cardiff's Wales international Kieffer Moore, when both played for Barnsley in League One.

However, Cardiff and Barnsley are currently believed to be some way apart on a possible fee.