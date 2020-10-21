Europa League - Group D
Standard LiegeStandard Liege17:55RangersRangers
Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Standard Liege v Rangers: Belgian side without three players for Europa League tie

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Standard Liege
Standard Liege could be without five players for the visit of Rangers
Europa League: Standard Liege v Rangers
Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege Date: Thursday 22 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST
Coverage: Updates on Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Rangers will face a Standard Liege side shorn of at least three players on Thursday after a Covid-19 outbreak amid the Belgian club's squad.

Nicolas Raskin, Moussa Sissako, and Michael-Ange Balikwisha all tested positive after Tuesday tests, as did goalkeeping coach Jan van Steenberghe.

All four are in quarantine, as are Damjan Pavlovic and Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, who live with Sissako.

Their chances of facing Rangers depend on the results of further screening.

Match stats

  • These sides have met in Europe once previously, Standard eliminating Rangers in the European Cup quarter-finals in 1961-62.
  • Rangers' last game in Belgium was a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the group stages of the 1992-93 Champions League.
  • Standard have failed to emerge from the Europa League group stages in each of their last five attempts.
  • Reaching the last 16 last season was the further Rangers have gone in the competition since 2010-11.
  • Alfredo Morelos has scored eight goals in 14 games in the Europa League, although he has failed to score in his last three.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd October 2020

  • Standard LiegeStandard Liege17:55RangersRangers
  • CSKA SofiaCSKA Sofia17:55CFR ClujCFR Cluj
  • Young BoysYoung Boys17:55RomaRoma
  • DundalkDundalk17:55MoldeMolde
  • Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen17:55NiceNice
  • Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva17:55Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Lech PoznanLech Poznan17:55BenficaBenfica
  • PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika17:55Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven17:55GranadaGranada
  • HNK RijekaHNK Rijeka17:55Real SociedadReal Sociedad
  • NapoliNapoli17:55AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj00000000
2CSKA Sofia00000000
3Roma00000000
4Young Boys00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Dundalk00000000
3Molde00000000
4Rapid Vienna00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva00000000
3Nice00000000
4Slavia Prague00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Lech Poznan00000000
3Rangers00000000
4Standard Liege00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada00000000
2Omonia Nicosia00000000
3PAOK Salonika00000000
4PSV Eindhoven00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar00000000
2HNK Rijeka00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Leicester00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Zorya Luhansk00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2Lille00000000
3AC Milan00000000
4Sparta Prague00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag00000000
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv00000000
3Sivasspor00000000
4Villarreal00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK00000000
2Ludogorets00000000
3Royal Antwerp00000000
4Tottenham00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Feyenoord00000000
4RZ Pellets WAC00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2KAA Gent00000000
3Slovan Liberec00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories