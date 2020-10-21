Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Standard Liege could be without five players for the visit of Rangers

Europa League: Standard Liege v Rangers Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege Date: Thursday 22 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Updates on Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Rangers will face a Standard Liege side shorn of at least three players on Thursday after a Covid-19 outbreak amid the Belgian club's squad.

Nicolas Raskin, Moussa Sissako, and Michael-Ange Balikwisha all tested positive after Tuesday tests, as did goalkeeping coach Jan van Steenberghe.

All four are in quarantine, as are Damjan Pavlovic and Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, who live with Sissako.

Their chances of facing Rangers depend on the results of further screening.

Match stats