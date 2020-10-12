Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ronaldo played for Portugal against France on Sunday

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has announced.

The 35-year-old is "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation", the FPF said in a statement.

Portugal face Sweden in a Nations League group game on Wednesday.

The remainder of Fernando Santos' Portugal squad have tested negative for Covid-19 and are available for selection.

Portugal played out a 0-0 draw with France in Paris on Sunday and are top of the group, level on points with the world champions.

Ronaldo became the first European to score 100 international goals in men's football when his side beat Sweden in the reverse Nations League fixture in September.