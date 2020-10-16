Tipton's first management role was at Warrenpoint, who he left to take over at Portadown

Danske Bank Irish Premiership: Glenavon v Portadown Venue: Mourneview Park Date: Saturday, 17 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton has said the club may not have survived if they had not won promotion back to the Irish Premiership.

The Ports are away to derby rivals Glenavon on Saturday evening on their return to the top flight after a three-year absence.

Tipton's side were crowned Championship winners when the season was curtailed in June and he has stressed how important promotion was.

"It means everything," he said.

"If you look at what has happened since with the coronavirus pandemic then I do not think we would have survived if we were still a Championship club.

"I'm no expert but with everything that has been going on, I'm surprised there have not been any clubs so far that have not gone bust, but I think it is coming."

A former Portadown player, Tipton chose to leave Premiership side Warrenpoint Town in February 2018 and drop down to the Championship to take over at Shamrock Park.

"I walked into the job two and half years ago with the only focus being on getting promoted back to the Premier League and we have done that," he explained.

"We are in touching distance of the first game now and, while we would have liked the circumstances to be different, our enthusiasm is not dampened at all. I cannot wait to get started."

Previous preparation methods 'go out the window'

Gary Hamlton's Glenavon are Portadown's opponents on Saturday

Portadown were six points clear of Ballinamallard United at the top of the Championship table in March when the season halted, but their league title success was not confirmed until June.

They have not played a competitive match since last season ended and Tipton believes that how well clubs have dealt with preparing for the new season amidst the Covid-19 restrictions will be a major factor in the early part of the campaign.

"I think our season could throw up a number of crazy results at the start," he explained.

"We need to be in the position to eliminate mistakes as best we can, and if we do make them then keep trusting ourselves and what we are working on.

"It's been a very strange build-up to the new campaign. You're preparing at a totally different time of year than you're used to - normally we're in shorts and t-shirts for the opening game, but not this season.

"We've had so many months off doing nothing so everything we've done in the past to prepare for a season has gone out the window. You are wondering if you should run the players more or if we should break them in slowly. Almost every answer led to another question.

"What I decided to do was concentrate on our shape and style of play, then hope that the fitness work they did during lockdown would pay off."

Tipton relishing tactical battles

Former Stevenage and Glentoran full-back Natham Kerr has moved to Shamrock Park

Tipton has added full-back Nathan Kerr and forward Aaron Burns to what is a youthful squad, along with midfielder Barney McKeown from Newry City.

Having retired from playing while managing Warrenpoint, the former Oldham Athletic and Macclesfield Town striker said he is relishing the tactical battles he will face against his fellow managers.

"That's what I love," he said. "I can't run around any more, so now my thrill is in setting us up a certain way to beat the opposition.

"That might mean a change of system, change of tactics or a change of personnel, before games and during games. We played on the front foot a lot last season, but this year we are likely to be under more pressure and may need to play a more counter-attacking style."

Maintaining top-flight status is often the main target for promoted teams, but the ex-Linfield forward is loathe to commit to a specific aim for the season.

"If you ask me about a target then I'll say my target is to win the league, but I know that is unrealistic," he said.

"I do not understand people who say they are happy to finish eighth, ninth or 10th. My target is to win every game and that is what we will be setting out to do."

That first game, of course, is a Mid-Ulster derby against Glenavon at Mourneview Park. It is uncertain how many supporters will be able to attend, but the game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

"You could sense an added buzz this week in training, the week leading up to the start of the season is always very exciting," he added.