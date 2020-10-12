Alloa Athletic v Edinburgh City

AlloaAlloa Athletic19:45Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|East Fife
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Raith Rovers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Hibernian
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Cove Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Forfar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|Brora Rangers
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Johnstone
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Dundee Utd
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Peterhead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Brechin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|13
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Elgin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Montrose
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|5
|Stirling
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Clyde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Dumbarton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Ayr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|Queen of Sth
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Partick Thistle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Alloa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Edinburgh City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|5
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0