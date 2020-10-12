Latvia v Malta

Offside, Malta. Paul Mbong tries a through ball, but Steve Borg is caught offside.
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Steinbors
- 11Savalnieks
- 3Oss
- 18Tarasovs
- 13Jurkovskis
- 17ZjuzinsBooked at 28mins
- 4Tobers
- 9Ikaunieks
- 10Ikaunieks
- 14Ciganiks
- 22Gutkovskis
Substitutes
- 2Krollis
- 5Stuglis
- 6Ontuzans
- 7Emsis
- 8Rugins
- 12Ozols
- 15Fjodorovs
- 16Jaunzems
- 19Kigurs
- 20Uldrikis
- 21Karklins
- 23Oss
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 4Borg
- 5Agius
- 15Shaw
- 3Camenzuli
- 17Teuma
- 6Guillaumier
- 7Mbong
- 19Mbong
- 9Montebello
- 20Gambin
Substitutes
- 2Arab
- 8Grech
- 10Pisani
- 11Muscat
- 12Calleja
- 13Pepe
- 14Kristensen
- 16Galea
- 18Degabriele
- 21Dimech
- 22Muscat
- 23Caruana
- Referee:
- Iwan Griffith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away2
Live Text
Ryan Camenzuli (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).
Foul by Paul Mbong (Malta).
Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Marcis Oss (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arturs Zjuzins with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).
Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Guillaumier (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Mbong.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Henry Bonello.
Attempt saved. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.
Attempt missed. Davis Ikaunieks (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.
Attempt missed. Davis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kristers Tobers.
Attempt missed. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Teddy Teuma (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).
Attempt blocked. Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marcis Oss (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross following a corner.