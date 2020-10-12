UEFA Nations League - Group D1
LatviaLatvia0MaltaMalta0

Latvia v Malta

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Steinbors
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 3Oss
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 17ZjuzinsBooked at 28mins
  • 4Tobers
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 22Gutkovskis

Substitutes

  • 2Krollis
  • 5Stuglis
  • 6Ontuzans
  • 7Emsis
  • 8Rugins
  • 12Ozols
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 19Kigurs
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 21Karklins
  • 23Oss

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 4Borg
  • 5Agius
  • 15Shaw
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 17Teuma
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 7Mbong
  • 19Mbong
  • 9Montebello
  • 20Gambin

Substitutes

  • 2Arab
  • 8Grech
  • 10Pisani
  • 11Muscat
  • 12Calleja
  • 13Pepe
  • 14Kristensen
  • 16Galea
  • 18Degabriele
  • 21Dimech
  • 22Muscat
  • 23Caruana
Referee:
Iwan Griffith

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Malta. Paul Mbong tries a through ball, but Steve Borg is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Ryan Camenzuli (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Paul Mbong (Malta).

  5. Post update

    Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcis Oss (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arturs Zjuzins with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).

  9. Post update

    Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Guillaumier (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Mbong.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Henry Bonello.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davis Ikaunieks (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kristers Tobers.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Booking

    Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Teddy Teuma (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcis Oss (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross following a corner.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein21012113
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31202115
2Netherlands31111104
3Poland31112204
4Bos-Herze302123-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria32015416
2Norway320110376
3Romania311147-34
4Northern Ireland301227-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland32013126
3R. of Ireland302112-12
4Bulgaria301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32103127
2Belgium32018356
3Denmark31113214
4Iceland300319-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106157
2Germany31204315
3Ukraine310237-43
4Switzerland301224-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands32105327
2Latvia40402204
3Malta403134-13
4Andorra302101-12

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan31113214
2Albania31112114
3Belarus311145-14
4Lithuania311134-14

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro33005059
2Luxembourg32014226
3Azerbaijan411224-24
4Cyprus401305-51

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106157
2France32105237
3Croatia310259-43
4Sweden300315-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece32104137
2Slovenia32102027
3Kosovo301224-21
4Moldova301214-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32107437
2Hungary32014316
3Turkey302112-12
4Serbia301214-31

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland32104227
2Czech Rep32016426
3Israel302134-12
4Slovakia301225-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia31206515
2Georgia31204315
3Armenia31115414
4Estonia301236-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories