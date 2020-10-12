UEFA Nations League - Group C1
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0CyprusCyprus0

Azerbaijan v Cyprus

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 13Huseynov
  • 4Mustafazade
  • 14Badalov
  • 3Salahli
  • 20Ibrahimli
  • 18KrivotsyukBooked at 5mins
  • 2Qarayev
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 11Seydaev
  • 10Sadikhov

Substitutes

  • 1Oglu Balayev
  • 5Aliyev
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 8Diniyev
  • 9Ghorbani
  • 15Alasgarov
  • 16Jamalov
  • 17Hajiyev
  • 19Xalilzade
  • 21Seydiyev
  • 22Abbasov
  • 23Bayramov

Cyprus

  • 1Demetriou
  • 7Antoniou
  • 2KaroBooked at 26mins
  • 19Laifis
  • 3Wheeler
  • 8KyriakouBooked at 37mins
  • 18Artymatas
  • 20Kastanos
  • 9Christofi
  • 10SotiriouSubstituted forPittasat 18'minutes
  • 21Tzionis

Substitutes

  • 4Ioannou
  • 5Katelaris
  • 6Shelis
  • 11Zachariou
  • 12Kyriakides
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 14Kakoullis
  • 15Gogic
  • 16Ioannou
  • 17Loizou
  • 22Michael
  • 23Pittas
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Rahim Sadikhov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus).

  3. Post update

    Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Cyprus. Marinos Tzionis tries a through ball, but Christos Wheeler is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bahlul Mustafazade with a headed pass.

  7. Booking

    Chambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Ismayil Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus).

  10. Post update

    Vuqar Mustafayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan).

  13. Post update

    Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitris Christofi with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).

  19. Post update

    Chambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Demetris Demetriou.

