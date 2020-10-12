Azerbaijan v Cyprus

Rahim Sadikhov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Azerbaijan
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 13Huseynov
- 4Mustafazade
- 14Badalov
- 3Salahli
- 20Ibrahimli
- 18KrivotsyukBooked at 5mins
- 2Qarayev
- 6Mustafayev
- 11Seydaev
- 10Sadikhov
Substitutes
- 1Oglu Balayev
- 5Aliyev
- 7Abdullayev
- 8Diniyev
- 9Ghorbani
- 15Alasgarov
- 16Jamalov
- 17Hajiyev
- 19Xalilzade
- 21Seydiyev
- 22Abbasov
- 23Bayramov
Cyprus
- 1Demetriou
- 7Antoniou
- 2KaroBooked at 26mins
- 19Laifis
- 3Wheeler
- 8KyriakouBooked at 37mins
- 18Artymatas
- 20Kastanos
- 9Christofi
- 10SotiriouSubstituted forPittasat 18'minutes
- 21Tzionis
Substitutes
- 4Ioannou
- 5Katelaris
- 6Shelis
- 11Zachariou
- 12Kyriakides
- 13Kousoulos
- 14Kakoullis
- 15Gogic
- 16Ioannou
- 17Loizou
- 22Michael
- 23Pittas
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus).
Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).
Post update
Offside, Cyprus. Marinos Tzionis tries a through ball, but Christos Wheeler is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bahlul Mustafazade with a headed pass.
Chambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card.
Ismayil Ibrahimli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus).
Vuqar Mustafayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).
Foul by Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan).
Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).
Attempt missed. Chambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitris Christofi with a cross.
Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).
Chambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Demetris Demetriou.