Ryan Inniss started Crystal Palace's Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth last month, which the Eagles lost 11-10 on penalties

League One side Charlton Athletic have signed Ryan Inniss from Crystal Palace on a permanent deal and brought in Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan.

Centre-back Inniss, 25, has agreed a two-year contract with the Addicks, with the option of a further year.

He joined the Eagles in 2010 but only made two senior appearances for the Premier League club - instead having 10 loan spells away from Selhurst Park.

Left-back Maatsen, 18, moves to The Valley until the end of the season.

The Netherlands youth international has featured once in the League Cup for the Blues since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2018.

Inniss spent last season with Newport County, and the terms of his switch to Charlton are undisclosed.

The arrival of the pair means the Addicks have now signed seven players since Thomas Sandgaard took over the club last month.

