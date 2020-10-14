Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The 2020-21 Scottish Women's Football season will kick off this weekend

BBC Scotland's coverage of the new SWPL1 campaign begins with the season-opening meeting of Hibernian and Spartans on Sunday.

Hibs, runners-up four years running, face their Ainslie Park landlords, with the match streamed live on the BBC Sport Scotland website from 13:55 BST.

It is the first of 21 SWPL1 Sunday games to be shown live by BBC Scotland.

The next three are Celtic's trip to Hearts, Celtic at home to Spartans and champions Glasgow City v Hibs.

BBC Alba will continue to showcase the women's game and will double the number of games broadcast live in the new campaign.