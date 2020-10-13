Penalty shootout record: Stranraer 14-15 Albion Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Albion Rovers and Stranraer appear to have equalled a world record after scoring 29 consecutive penalties in an incredible shoot-out.

Following a 2-2 draw at Stair Park, the Scottish League Cup tie went to spot-kicks, with Rovers prevailing 15-14.

There wasn't a single save or miss until Conor McManus crashed his second penalty of the evening against the crossbar.

Both goalkeepers had earlier tucked away with their efforts.

It matches the shootout between Brockenhurst and Andover Town in a Hampshire Senior Cup tie played in October 2013.

A dip into the archives suggests the longest shootout is 48 penalties with a 17-16 outcome in the 2005 Namibian Cup, while there are a couple of 20-19 results, one from the 1988 Argentine Championship and one from the 2015 Danish FA Cup.