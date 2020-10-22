Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Edinson Cavani you will have heard of, Facundo Pellistri you probably won't have.

Manchester United's deadline day signings will be the latest Uruguayans to appear in the English top flight.

Now this is one of the toughest quizzes we have had, containing some rather obscure names, but can you name all 21 previous Uruguayans to play in the Premier League?

Note: You MAY need both first and last names for one or more of the answers.

You've got six minutes...