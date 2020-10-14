Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus arrived at Allianz Stadium but without an opponent to face

Juventus have been awarded a 3-0 win over Napoli, who have been docked a point after they failed to fulfil their Serie A fixture earlier this month.

With two positive Covid-19 tests before the game, Napoli were ordered not to travel by their local health authority.

Serie A refused to call the game off and Juve arrived at the stadium before kick-off without an opponent to face.

A sporting judge has now awarded the three points to champions Juve as well as sanctioning Napoli with a point.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese Football Federation announced that forward Cristiano Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result of his period of quarantine, 35-year-old Ronaldo is also set to miss Juventus' Serie A fixture at Crotone on 17 October and his side's opening Champions League group game against Dynamo Kiev on 20 October.

The Italian champions then face Verona in the league on 25 October and Barcelona in their second European group game on 28 October.