World Cup Qualifying - South America
PeruPeru2BrazilBrazil4

Peru 2-4 Brazil: Neymar moves to second in Brazil's all-time scoring list

Last updated on .From the section Football

Neymar
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar scored his 64th international goal in Brazil's win over Peru

Neymar moved second behind Pele in Brazil's all-time leading scorer list by scoring a hat-trick in their 2022 World Cup qualifying win over Peru.

The Paris St-Germain forward scored his 64th international goal when he tapped in late on to complete a 4-2 win.

Peru twice took the lead in Lima but Neymar scored two penalties to take his tally above Ronaldo, with Pele on 77.

Everton's Richarlison also scored, nudging a header from Liverpool's Roberto Firminio header over the line.

Neymar, 28, has scored his goals in 104 international appearances, while Pele played 92 times for his country.

Brazil and Argentina lead the group after winning both of their opening matches while Paraguay, who beat Venezuela 1-0 on Tuesday, are third.

The top four from the 10-team group qualify directly for Qatar with the fifth-placed side going into an inter-confederation play-off.

Line-ups

Peru

  • 1Gallese
  • 17Advíncula
  • 5ZambranoBooked at 89mins
  • 2Abram
  • 6Trauco
  • 13TapiaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCuevaat 90'minutes
  • 18Carrillo
  • 23Aquino
  • 19Yotún
  • 16GonzálesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAraujoat 90+1'minutes
  • 10FarfánSubstituted forPoloat 90+7'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Corzo
  • 4Santamaría
  • 7Polo
  • 8Cueva
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Succar
  • 12Cáceda
  • 14Cartagena
  • 15Araujo
  • 20Peña
  • 21Carvallo
  • 22López

Brazil

  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 2Danilo
  • 4MarquinhosSubstituted forCoquette Russoat 12'minutes
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 6Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forTellesat 69'minutes
  • 11CoutinhoSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 69'minutes
  • 5Casemiro
  • 8Douglas Luiz
  • 7Richarlison
  • 20FirminoSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 69'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Ederson
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 13Telles
  • 14Coquette Russo
  • 15Felipe
  • 16de Barros Ribeiro
  • 17Fabinho
  • 18Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 19Sousa Soares
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Vinicius Menino
  • 23Melo dos Santos Neto
Referee:
Julio Bascuñán

Match Stats

Home TeamPeruAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home22
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Peru 2, Brazil 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Peru 2, Brazil 4.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Peru. Christian Cueva tries a through ball, but André Carrillo is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Peru. Andy Polo replaces Jefferson Farfán.

  5. Post update

    Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Aquino (Peru).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Peru 2, Brazil 4. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Everton with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Brazil).

  10. Post update

    Luis Advíncula (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Caio (Brazil).

  12. Post update

    Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).

  14. Post update

    Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Telles.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Peru. Miguel Araujo replaces Christofer Gonzáles.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Peru. Christian Cueva replaces Renato Tapia.

  18. Dismissal

    Carlos Zambrano (Peru) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Carlos Zambrano (Peru).

  20. Post update

    Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 14th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22009276
2Argentina22003126
3Colombia21105234
4Paraguay21103214
5Ecuador21014313
6Uruguay210145-13
7Chile201134-11
8Peru201146-21
9Venezuela200204-40
10Bolivia200217-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - South America table

