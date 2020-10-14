Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Harry Wilson has had loan spells at Derby County and Bournemouth from Liverpool

Swansea City are interested in signing Wales forward Harry Wilson on a season-long loan.

Swansea are in negotiations over the 23-year-old, who spent 2019-20 playing Premier League football for Bournemouth.

Wilson is believed to be attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

It remains to be seen whether Swansea can seal such an eye-catching deal.

Wilson, who can play out wide or as a No. 10, has made only two appearances for Liverpool, but scored seven times in 35 games during his loan spell at Bournemouth.

He scored 18 goals while on loan in the Championship with Derby County in 2018-19, having previously impressed during a temporary stint at Hull City.

Wilson was recently linked with a permanent move to Burnley, but the window for Premier League clubs to do deals with one another has now closed.

He is currently with Wales as they prepare to face Bulgaria in the Nations League in Sofia on Wednesday night.

Cooper has made no secret of wanting Swansea to bolster their attack and Wilson's arrival would be a boost.