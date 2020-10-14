Last updated on .From the section Football

West Didsbury and Chorlton FC play in North West Counties League First Division South

The North West Counties League has asked its member clubs whether they want to pause the season until at least the end of October because of restrictions affecting the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NWCFL has three leagues, incorporating 60 clubs at Step Five and Six of the non-league pyramid.

It did not start its season until 3 October, having pushed it back in the belief supporters would not be allowed into stadiums until that point, which proved to be incorrect.

However, the 2020-21 season has already been impacted by Covid-19.

Three out of the eight games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, after three out of 13 fixtures on Tuesday were also called off due to restrictions.

As the league incorporates the areas of Merseyside that have been placed in Tier Three of the Government's lockdown system and also includes Greater Manchester, Cheshire and parts of Derbyshire that have been put in Tier Two, the NWCFL has given clubs the choice of calling the league to a halt if that is the majority preference.

The three choices presented to clubs by the league are:

Suspend the league with immediate effect until the end of October when the situation will be reviewed.

Suspend matches for sides in Tier Three areas.

Continue with the league season and manage individual issues as is currently the case.

Clubs have been given until 12:00 BST on Wednesday to respond.