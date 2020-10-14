Last updated on .From the section QPR

Charlie Kelman made his Southend United senior debut shortly after his 17th birthday

QPR have completed the signing of Southend United striker Charlie Kelman for an undisclosed fee.

Kelman, 18, has agreed a three-year deal at Loftus Road and will initially join up with their under-23s squad.

The USA Under-20 international has scored six goals in 35 appearances since his debut in November 2018.

"We've tracked his progress," QPR director of football Les Ferdinand said. "He's scored goals in league football already, which alerted us."

