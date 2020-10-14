Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who has four players self-isolating because of Covid-19, admits that the departure of international players has had him biting his nails all week but insists he would never try to block his players from playing for their countries. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham says Odsonne Edouard, the striker who is due to return to training on Friday after testing positive with Covid-19 while with France Under-21s, will be "fine soon" and is in "good spirits" amid question marks over his chances of playing in Saturday's derby against Rangers. (The Herald) external-link

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has claimed that Nir Bitton, the Israel defender who tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, caused "a little bit of an issue" and was among players who wanted to leave Celtic during the most recent transfer window. (Daily Record) external-link

Bookmakers have been forced to slash the odds on Rangers winning the first Old Firm derby of the season after a flurry of bets on the current Scottish Premiership leaders winning at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton says Steven Gerrard has narrowed the gap that existed with Celtic during his time as Rangers boss and believes the Ibrox side can win Saturday's Old Firm derby and go on to lift their first Scottish title in 10 years. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs reckons centre-half Shane Duffy has it in him to get the better of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in Saturday's Old Firm derby. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Standard Liege will allow up to 7,000 fans to attend their Europa League group game against Rangers on 22 October - but no away supporters will be admitted. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have secured a coaching agreement with Australian outfit Crusaders as they continue to expand their profile worldwide having announced on Tuesday they had put pen-to-paper on a deal with Florida-based Rise. (The National) external-link

Former Rangers winger Pieter Huistra, currently assistant to Shota Arveladze at Pakhtakor Tashkent, believes Scotland would be the ideal place to expand his coaching horizons in the future. (The Herald) external-link

